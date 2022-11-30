Alex Rodriguez steps off his private jet with a mystery woman

Alex Rodriguez arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday looking suited and ready for business. The ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez was not alone and was photographed with a brunette woman. Of course, she could be a businessman associate or friend since A-Rod has been spending his time with fitness guru Jac Cordeiro.

A-Rod looked sharp in a black suit and dark sunglasses. The woman looked ready for fall in a great plaid coat, which she wore over a brown look, along with white sneakers. She wore her hair in a ponytail and looked comfy chic.

The 47-year-old decided flying commercial wasn’t the way for him years ago. The retired athlete ditched his old LearJet 60 plane for a Gulfstream IV aircraft in 2017.

He and JLo caught some heat in 2020 after sharing a post aboard a private jet amid the economic fallout from the pandemic, per Page Six.

While JLo has rekindled her love with Ben Affleck, the former Yankees star has not been in a long-term relationship since they broke up in April 2021. He was briefly linked to Kathryne Padgett, 25, but they reportedly split in September.

Since Padgett, he’s been seen with Cordeiro. They looked happy as they walked arm in arm on Rodeo Drive in October, and a couple of weeks ago, they were spotted courtside at a basketball game in Memphis.

According to a Page Six insider, friends say “he’s very happy” and “enjoying” the time he’s spending with her. “She’s great! She’s a former nurse and a mother of two,” they added.