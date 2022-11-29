Cazzu and Christian Nodal share the stage for the first time! The couple performed in Guadalajara

Cazzu took her world tour to Guadalajara and there is no better guest artist than her boyfriend Christian Nodal to perform with her. The Argentine rapper, and the Mexican regional singer, who have been in a relationship for several months surprised fans on Sunday, November 27, at the Guanamor Teatro Studio.

Cazzu, who sold out all the tour dates in Mexico, performed a total of 23 songs for two hours, including a mariachi track accompanied by Nodal. The lovebirds sang a duet of the song “Piénsame.”

“I am going to invite a person, the following occurred to me and I said to myself since I am in such a beautiful place and so rich in culture, what if I change it, I want to invite the mariachis to come on stage… as you can see they lent them to me Give it up for the mariachi, thank you,“ she said before announcing the surprise.

Here’s What We Know About Cazzu

Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli, better known as Cazzu, is originally from Jujuy, Argentina. At 28 years old, she is 5 years older than Christian Nodal.

After studying graphic design, in 2017, Cazzu switched gears to making music, releasing her first project, Maldade$. With that, she opened the door to the music industry and the following year, she was featured on the remix of “Loca” alongside Khea, Duki, and Bad Bunny.