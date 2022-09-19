Christian Nodal dedicates song to Cazzu, shares he regrets dedicating it to Belinda

Christian Nodal and Cazzu are going strong. The two started dating following his highly publicized split from Belinda, with whom he finalized his engagement earlier this year. While Nodal appears to have moved on, his relationship with Belinda is still bitter.
The Mexican Herald reports that, in one of Nodal’s most recent concerts, he took a moment to dedicate a song to his current girlfriend. “Who hasn’t dedicated this song?” he said. “Today, I dedicate it to the person I love the most, who has helped me liberate some of the biggest weight in my life.” Nodal was performing the song “Eso y mas,” by Joan Sebastian. He then called out Belinda, as he’s been doing over the past year. “I regret having dedicated this song to someone else before, but this song is for Cazzu.”
Nodal has a history with this song, having dedicated it to Belinda on her birthday this year. On February, Belinda had a party for her birthday, with Nodal in attendance alongside her friends and family. He performed the song for her while she looked happy for his attention and the romantic gesture.
Christian Nodal and Belinda’s break-up has been heavily discussed. While Nodal has discussed his feelings regarding Belinda numerous times over social media, Belinda has remained relatively private, discussing the break up once with Vogue Mexico. She said she regretted sharing her personal life with the world and that she had learned for it.
“Of course, 100 percent. I wouldn’t do that again. I regret exposing that topic as much as I did. But well, that’s life,” she said. “I chose wrong, which makes everything worse. Can you print ‘I screwed up’ in Vogue? Because I screwed up. In all aspects. Now, I’m better because you learn from your mistakes.”