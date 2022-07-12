Christian Nodal surprises his six-grade teacher with a brand new car

Christian Nodal delivers his promises! Recently the singer surprised one of his beloved childhood teachers. Nodal took to social media to share the story of his teacher Francisco Javier Gutiérrez Sierra, and how he gifted him a truck. Gutiérrez Sierra also announced the pleasant surprise, sharing a curious anecdote about younger Nodal.

In an interview for a local chronicler called El Kuate de Caborca, Gutiérrez Sierra said that he taught Nodal between 2010 and 2011 in Caborca, Sonora, when he was in sixth grade. One day, he grounded Nodal, and in retaliation, Christian scratched his car.

“When he was in sixth grade, I remember scolding him for something like work or homework. I imagine that he got angry, annoyed or something, and out of mischief, he scratched the car; it wasn’t mine; it was my father’s. It was an old car, but it wasn’t the scratch (that bothered me), but what he did,” the teacher explained.

After realizing that Christian and some of his classmates were behind the scratching, Francisco went to talk to their parents and told them what they had done.

©FFrank Javier Gtz Sierra





Despite this action, Nodal’s teacher recognized his musical talent and supported him in singing in front of the entire school during the Mother’s Day festival.

A few days after the performance at the festival, Nodal’s grandmother, Mrs. Silvia, called the teacher and told him about the promise that her grandson had made. “It turns out that when he is famous, he is going to buy you a car,” Gutiérrez Sierra recalled Doña Silvia’s words. The teacher laughed, and to a certain extent, it seemed like a tender gesture, but he never imagined that it would come true.

Three Latin GRAMMYs later…

Over the years, Nodal’s career took off, earning him three Latin GRAMMYs and seven Latin American Music Awards and becoming one of the most well-known voices in the industry. In the distance, the teacher celebrated his student’s success and humorously remembered his prank as a child and the truck he had promised him. “Every time we remembered him, he made me laugh and said: ‘Ah, my car!’ But I never imagined it.”

One of his work colleagues was Nodal’s ideal accomplice, and thanks to their support, the singer obtained the teacher’s credentials so the vehicle remained in his name. Nodal then FaceTime his teacher and revealed that he had a gift for him.