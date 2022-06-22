Christian Nodal and Cazzu fuel relationship rumors after they were spotted kissing

Love is in the air! Christian Nodal and Cazzu were captured a few days ago giving each other a tender kiss, shortly before the “Botella Tras Botella” singer took the stage in Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. Although neither of the two has not confirmed that they are in a relationship, the alleged courtship has divided opinions among their followers; with some happy to see Nodal giving love another chance after breaking up withBelinda, while others claim that it is nothing more than a trick.



Media such as Despierta América (Univision) have shared the video that has been circulating online, which shows Nodal and Cazzu kissing.



Their possible relationship has been the talk of the town for a few weeks now, after being captured in Guatemala, walking together hand in hand through the streets of Antigua. At the beginning of June, the performers were photographed looking very couple like enjoying the colonial city.

This is the first time that Nodal and Cazzu, whose full name is Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli, have been captured kissing. And since the romantic rumors have been swirling, they have kept that status of their relationship a mystery.

