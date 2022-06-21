Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are all smiles after a Father’s Day dinner at Nobu

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have great taste. On Sunday, the couple headed to celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, for what looks like a Father’s Day dinner. Although his children were not in attendance, the father and his girlfriend were all smiles after chowing down.



The couple held hands as they returned to their car, and looked like they enjoyed their meal.

Sanchez looked toned and fit in a cream-cropped cardigan and white jeans. The large diamond ring that sparked engagement rumors seemed to stay at home for the special outing. The former Amazon CEO chose an extremely laid-back look, rocking a baseball cap, a grey T-shirt, and ripped jeans. They both accessorized with a necklace.

