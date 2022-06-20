Gigi Hadid celebrates Father’s Day with a tribute for Zayn Malik following split

Gigi Hadid has shown that despite breaking up with Zayn Malik, the former couple remain on good terms and seem to be doing a great job co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter Khai.

The 27-year-old supermodel shared a sweet tribute on Father’s Day, posting a throwback photo of her dad Mohamed Hadid with the caption “Happy Fathers Day to my sweet baba,” adding “I love you!”

Gigi then went on to post a photo on Instagram Stories, of the 29-year-old singer playing with their daughter, writing “& to Khai’s baba!!!!”

The pair split unexpectedly in September 2020 after it was reported that the singer had a confrontation with Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid. The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star claimed that Zayn pushed her into a dresser after having a verbal argument with her, telling her to “stay away” from their daughter.

Zayn was charged with four criminal offenses of harrasment and pleaded no contest to in October 2021. He also denied having pushed Hadid and claimed the allegations were false. “I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Following the split, the model shared a statement that said she is “solely focused on the best for Khai,” asking for privacy at the time. While Zayn stated, “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” adding, “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”