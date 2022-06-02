Liam Payne apologizes following online criticism about Zayn Malik comments

Liam Payne is claryfing some of his recent controversial comments about the former members of One Direction, declaring that he “didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have.”

The 28-year-old performer was heavily criticised following his interview with Logan Paul, where he was asked personal questions, including some situations that took place while the famous boy band was still together, and his relationship with Zayn Malik.

“I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide,” Liam wrote following the online backlash, “They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to — but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have.”

He also stated what he really meant to say “I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

During the interview Liam claimed that his solo debut outsold everybody within the band, a statement that was later criticized by many fans, supporting the success of Harry Styles with his new album.

“From what I’ve heard part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon’s promise to me. That in two years I’ll make this work for you,” the singer said in reference to the creation of the band, adding, “he kind of started with my face and worked out around the rest. I’ve never told this story before.”

“There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side,” Payne said on the podcast, adding that he doesn’t “agree with any of his actions.”

He also detailed an altercation backstage while being in the band, “There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member in particular threw me up a wall,” Liam revealed, “So I said to him, ‘If you don’t remove those hands there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again.’”