Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson talk about a possible One Direction reunion

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are getting One Direction fans excited! Now that the singers have sparked rumors of a possible reunion.

The 28-year-old artist, who recently called off his engagement to Maya Henry, was recently asked about the famous boyband in his most recent interview, admitting that a reunion could be happening soon.

“I spoke to Louis about it and we were saying it has to be sooner rather than later,” Liam shared, admitting that Tomlinson also agreed.

Fans of the band took to social media to share their excitement, as they have been waiting for a reunion since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016. However they went on to say they were disappointed before, when Liam and Louis didn‘t reunite with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan to celebrate the group’s 10th year anniversary.

Liam and Louis are not the only two members who have been asked about the reunion, as Niall talked about it in May, sharing that “if everyone wanted to do it, I‘d be down for it.”

Niall added that he would need to “get in the same room” as the other members “and have the chat,” however he doesn’t “know when that would be.”

“Having the same opinion is going to be always hard. Unless everyone was completely in, I wouldn’t want to do it,” the singer declared.