Mariah Carey goes on a movie date with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka wearing a sequined mini dress

Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka were recently photographed in New York City. The longtime couple was spotted stepping out of their hotel to attend a movie date.

The 53-year-old superstar rocked the highest Christian Louboutin black stilettos paired with a mini black sequin dress. Although it is summer in the Big Apple, the weather conditions aren’t that bad, so Mimi layered her look with a multicolored sequined jacket and black tights.

©GrosbyGroup



The award-winning hitmaker and her boo attended the private screening of the upcoming romantic comedy Bros. To show love for the film, Carey had the name of the movie on the front of her dress.

©Grosby Group



Mariah is known for being an LGBTQ+ ally; therefore, she made sure to support the community, especially during Pride Month.

Nicholas Stoller directs Bros from a screenplay by himself and Billy Eichner. The film stars Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum, and Amanda Bearse. The main cast is predominately LGBTQ+, except for Debra Messing and Kristin Chenoweth.

The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 30, 2022.