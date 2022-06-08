Nick Cannon revealed Mariah Carey taught him only to accept jobs with a hefty check

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey are no longer a couple; however, it seems there is no bad blood among the exes; in fact, in a recent interview with “The Joe Budden Podcast,” Cannon spoke about one of the biggest lessons he learned from his ex-wife and the mother of two of his children.

“Mariah don’t step out the house — it cost her $150,000, $200,000 just to walk out the house,” Cannon said, referring to how the singer accepts jobs with a hefty check. According to Nick, the costs of “everything from security to hair and makeup to jets” should also be included in the contract.

©GettyImages



Singer Mariah Carey (L) and TV personality Nick Cannon attend 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

The tv host said that when he and Carey began “building a partnership,” he understood why Mariah is one of the highest paid in showbiz. “I’ve never dealt with these levels of numbers that now I’m 50-50 in,” he said.

Cannon said seeing Mariah’s extravagant lifestyle, her way of doing business, and how she was making money lacerated his “ego”; therefore, he worked harder to become “a breadwinner too.”

“I’m not a boy toy,” he said.

During the conversation, Cannon said he met with “financial advisors” and “board members” to learn how he could branch out and earn more money.

After Cannon and Carey got married in 2008, they had twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011. The pair separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.