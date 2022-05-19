Nick Cannon has vasectomy consultation as he is now a ‘father of many’

Nick Cannon is opening up about a recent medical consultation, as he prepares to welcome his eight baby. The TV personality revealed to E! News that he “already went and got my vasectomy consultation.”

The 41-year-old host shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with iconic singer Mariah Carey, 5-year-old son Golden, 1-year-old daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell, 11-month-old Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick is also welcoming a baby with model Bre Tiesi, and shares some sad news in December 2021, after his 5-month-old son Zen with Alyssa Scottt died from cancer.

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” the host said, adding that he is not looking to have more kids.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I’ve been through so much. I find solace, I find peace in my children, and I find purpose,” Nick stated.

The actor also confessed that he feels “guilt” for not having “enough time” to spend with all his children, however he makes a big effort to communicate with them, even with a tight schedule.

Nick says he is “trying to lead by example” as he is now a “father of many,” declaring that his kids are going to be very “talented.”

“You definitely gonna see some Cannons on the screen and hear their music. I’m going to have to recoup some of this,” he said.