Nick Cannon says getting back with Mariah Carey is impossible: ‘I had my dream girl, and I messed it up’

Nick Cannon is explaining the meaning behind his new song ‘Alone,’ which was rumored to be about getting back with Mariah Carey.

The singer opened up about his previous relationship with his ex-wife on the last episode of his TV show, revealing that his goal was not to get back together with the iconic artist.

“I dropped a song on my upcoming mixtape. The mixtape is where I get real, raw and personal. I dropped a song on Valentine’s Day for all the people out there that was alone on Valentine’s Day,” Nick shared, explaining that it sampled one of his favorite Mariah songs ‘Love Takes Time.’

He continued, “Everybody was saying that this was my song to try to get Mariah back. I know that’s impossible,” declaring that the song was “really about reflection,” when a person realizes, “I really messed up, I had probably the greatest situation, I had my dream girl, and I messed it up.”

And while his lyrics seemed to be hinting at his current relationship with the singer, Nick says that his song was not “about trying to get her back,” but instead about “taking ownership of what I did as a man and owning my flaws and expressing it through song.”