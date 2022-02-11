Nick Cannon says he faced ‘baby mama drama’ after Kevin Hart’s latest prank

It seems Nick Cannon is in trouble after Kevin Hart’s latest Valentine’s Day prank, revealing during a recent interview that he faced “baby mama drama” when he received a vending machine filled with condoms, an anonymous gift sent by Hart.

The TV personality posted a photo on Instagram standing next to the gift, and while it was supposed to be a harmless prank, Cannon confessed that he got in trouble because no one knew who sent the vending machine.

Nick said that “One thing that was brilliant about it, it was the mystery of it,” explaining that he “had up some baby mama drama” as a result. “Who sent you that? Who sent you that?” Cannon was asked.

However everything was fine after Kevin revealed it was a prank planned by him, “So, I did have to do some real life stuff, and then when he came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed.”

“It’s about complicating a person’s day, how do I make your day difficult? That’s a beautiful prank,” he added.

This is not the first time the TV host admits to get in trouble with his family, recently apologizing after announcing he is expecting his eight child with Brie Tiese, declaring he was “probably talking too fast and probably misspoke,” adding, “I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions.”