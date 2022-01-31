Nick Cannon hosts gender reveal, expecting baby number 8 with model Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon confirmed on Monday that he’s expecting his 8th child, this time, with model Bre Tiesi.

The 41-year-old confirmed that he and Bre Tiesi are having a baby during the opening of his talk show on the morning of January 31. As he stood before an in-studio crowd, Cannon shared tweets from fans who made fun of the news that he’s expecting yet another child.

After that, the host got more serious, saying he is in a “great space” and sharing a photo from their baby shower during his “Pic of the Day” segment.

The Wild ‘N Out creator and the model, 30, hosted a “gender reveal” party on Saturday, where they learned they will be welcoming a baby boy together later this year. While they haven’t revealed their due date, the child will be Tiesi’s first and Cannon’s eighth.

The Nick Cannon Show host is already a father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon is also dad to a child with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who sadly passed away on December 5, 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

While he’s spoken in the media about supposedly being celibate, Nick revealed on his talk show that he knew about Tiesi’s pregnancy “for a while,” even before Zen’s death.

“So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?’” he explained. “No one, we didn‘t expect Zen to pass away ... All of the news was so unexpected.”