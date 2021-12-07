Nick Cannon reveals his youngest child Zen who he shared with Alyssa Scott has died

Nick Cannon revealed tragic news today that is every parent’s worse nightmare. His youngest son Zen who he shared with Alyssa Scott has passed away at just 5 months. The 41-year-old shared the heartbreaking news on The Nick Cannon Show and later uploaded the clip to his 5.3 million followers on Instagram. Nick explained they took Zen to the doctor for his sinus and breathing, which they thought would be “routine.” Unfortunately, they learned he had a cancerous brain tumor.

©Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott





“I had a very tough weekend,” Nick said before showing the pic of the day, which was a photo of Zen. The host fought back tears as he explained that while Zen was the most loving baby that always smiled with a beautiful spirit, Nick always noticed he had a cough that sounded like a sinus issue.

Early on they thought Zen would naturally cough out the fluid but by the time he was two months, Nick also began to notice the size of Zen’s head. “I called it a Cannon head. All my kids got really nice round heads… So we didn’t think anything of it. He had a normal Cannon head. But I wanted to take him to the doctor to check out his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be a routine process.“

The doctors said Zen‘s sinuses were fine but by the end of the visit they found there was fluid building up in his head, “a malignant tumor.” Zen went to surgery immediately but doctors were still concerned. When Zen was released the family enjoyed the time they had together, remaining hopeful. Sadly, Nick said things began to take a turn around Thanksgiving and the cancerous tumor began to grow a lot faster.

“I embraced every moment,” Nick said. He went on to praise his family and Zen’s mother Alyssa who he called “The strongest woman he’s ever seen.” The TV personality shared his final weekend with Zen with his audience in heartbreaking detail. “So this weekend I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen,” Nick said.

On Sunday morning the family woke up and Nick had a yearning to go near water so they headed to the ocean where he held his son for what he thought would be the last time. Nick to head back to work for the week but he quickly turned around to spend more time with Zen who later passed away. “Not only did get to see the sunrise but we got to see the sunset too,” the artist said.