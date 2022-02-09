Kevin Hart gives hilarious gift to Nick Cannon just in time for Valentine’s Day

Kevin Hart revealed he was the person who sent the condom vending machine to Nick Cannon, just one week after the TV host announced he is expecting another child.

The actor explained that this is his latest prank to Cannon, sharing a photo with the hilarious gift, captioned “I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA B—-!!!!!! ….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free #PrankWars.” Nick wrote in the comment section under the post, “This is not a laughing matter Kevin!!!!”

Nick, who is expecting his eight child with Brie Tiesi, had previously shared his gift on social media, sharing a photo and writing “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums.”

During the latest episode of ‘The Nick Cannon Show’ he joked about the announcement of his new child, revealing he is planning to start “his own football team.”

“It’s a boy! We found out yesterday,” Nick stated, “Everyone knows I have a lot of children. It’s never a competition. Each one is special.”

However he later apologized for his words, admitting he wants to “protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children.” Nick said he “didn’t know what to say, so I was probably talking too fast and probably misspoke. And I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions.”

The TV personality is father to 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, 4-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.