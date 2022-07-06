Christian Nodal demonstrates his love to Cazzu a month after going public

Christian Nodal and Argentine singer, Cazzu are going strong! A month ago, the stars were captured holding hands while walking in the streets of Antigua, Guatemala. Immediately after rumors of a potential romance and then to kill any doubt, they were caught kissing. Recently, Nodal publicly declared his love before taking the stage.

In a viral TikTok video, Christian and Cazzu can be seen making their way through the fans. Before going up to the stage, Nodal stops looks at her, and says tenderly, “I love you.” Although the singer can’t be heard saying the words, some fans already analyzed his lips, assuring the romantic gesture is another love demonstration.

However, Nodal’s followers were divided in opinions. Some doubt his love for the short time they have known each other; others assure him that he is still heartbroken after his breakup with Belinda last February. But some believe they make a lovely couple, and their relationship is on the right track.

Is Cazzu Ready to Fall in Love?

The relationship between Cazzu and Nodal has advanced very quickly, and the singer was questioned about an alleged relationship with the Mexican star. In an interview with EXA, in mid-June, she denied any kind of relationship beyond friendship.

“I like to write about that -love and lack of love- live it, I don’t know if so much, but write it, yes,“ she said. Adding they could not have a serious relationship because their schedules conflict. However, Nodal recently paused his live performances to give himself a chance with Cazzu.

Here’s What We Know About Cazzu

Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli, better known as Cazzu, is originally from Jujuy, Argentina. At 28 years old, she is 5 years older than Christian Nodal.

After studying graphic design, in 2017, Cazzu switched gears to making music, releasing her first project, Maldade$. With that, she opened the door to the music industry and the following year, she was featured on the remix of “Loca” alongside Khea, Duki, and Bad Bunny.

In 2019, she released her first studio album, Error 93, going on to open for Bad Bunny during his three shows at Luna Park, Buenos Aires. In 2020, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys. Finally, in May 2022, she released her second studio album, Nena Trampa.