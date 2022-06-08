Christian Nodal spotted in Guatemala holding hands with rapper Cazzu

It looks like Christian Nodal is already moving on from his last relationship, recently being photographed while walking hand-in-hand with Argentine rapper Cazzu.

When the pair was first spotted together in the streets of Antigua, it was hard to tell whether or not they were friends, or something more. But later photos revealed the couple holding hands as they explored the city, making it clear that they’re exploring something more romantic than friendship.

As Nodal works to overcome his heartbreak from his ex-fiancée Belinda, from whom he broke up back in February, he cozied up to Cazzu for a casual day out and about. The pair were seen chatting with one another as they walked down the street, constantly keeping their hands intertwined--even while the “Botella Tras Botella” singer enjoyed an ice cream cone.

Fans of these two musicians already know this isn’t the first time they were spotted together, first showing off their relationship three weeks ago. When Christian performed in Metepec, Mexico, he invited Cazzu to come on stage with him, where they performed his song, “Si Te Falta Alguien.”

As of now, there’s no way of knowing whether or not these two are an official couple, but they certainly seem to be enjoying their time together. Cazzu will be making her way to México for the Neón Festival en Cancún, Quintana Roo later this month, so it’s possible Nodal will return the favor and join her onstage there.

Here’s What We Know About Cazzu

Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli, better known as Cazzu, is originally from Jujuy, Argentina. At 28 years old, she is 5 years older than Christian Nodal.

After studying graphic design, in 2017, Cazzu switched gears to making music, releasing her first project, Maldade$. With that, she opened the door to the music industry and the following year, she was featured on the remix of “Loca” alongside Khea, Duki, and Bad Bunny.