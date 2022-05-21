Christian Nodal explains why he shared private texts with Belinda on social media

Christian Nodal and Belinda announced their break up in February of this year. Despite the months that have passed, the split has proved to be anything but amicable, with Nodal sharing text messages between the two this past week. Following an angry response from fans and followers, Nodal explained why he decided to share the texts.

On Twitter, he replied to someone who wrote that he could’ve spoken to Belinda directly instead of airing their private conversations. Nodal wrote, “Yes I did, I called her several times. I texted her and it didn’t change anything. It’s not about money, it’s about the fact that they’re still trying to affect me,” he said, referring to Belinda’s mother, who often shares cryptic messages on social media. “Not even success allows them to leave me alone,” he continued on the tweet. “I just needed that push that they gave me so I could finally decide what to do.”

Nodal’s initial tweets were prompted by Belinda Schull, Belinda’s mother, who wrote on Instagram, “The world is full of people who want the fruit of trees that they never planted or watered.” Nodal shared a screenshot of his text messages, which include a conversation between himself and Belinda, where she asks him for money to fix a dental issue. In the text, she makes it clear that Nodal also provided money for her parents.

20 años recogiendo los frutos de su hija hasta dejarla sin nada.

Déjenme en paz, yo estoy sanando.

No les molesto, ni siquiera exijo mis créditos en canciones o en la vida.

todo lo bello que está pasando se lo merece y también me costo a mi.

Cuando me canse de dar se acabo todo. https://t.co/CDckvvgndapic.twitter.com/NDs9RGgn2s — NODAL (@elnodal) May 18, 2022

The texts he shared prompted an outrage on social media, with many claiming that Nodal crossed a line in sharing something so vulnerable. Some claimed that the screenshots shared could be sanctioned under the law, as they can be considered a form of digital violence against a woman.

The reasons behind Christian Nodal and Belinda’s break up remain unknown, with Nodal alluding that it was all mostly Belinda’s fault. For her part, Belinda hasn’t said much about the situation. Recently, she’s been present in social media promoting her new Netflix series, called “Welcome to Eden.” The actress and singer is now based in Spain. According to the newspaper, El Pais, she owes the Mexican authorities around 7 million pesos or 350.000 dollars in taxes.