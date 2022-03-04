Christian Nodal reveals he used to feel insecure without luxurious clothes and expensive cars

Christian Nodal knew early in his career that money can make you lose track of what matters in life. According to the singer, his fame and income made him associate happiness with luxury cars or expensive jewelry. The Latin Grammy Awards winner said he couldn’t give up splurging during a recent interview because he was obsessed with lavishness.

“I thought that money was just that, living life crazy, to the extreme, fast, without thinking things through. I feel like I didn’t lose ground, but I did get obsessed, and I got to a point where if I didn’t wear branded clothes, I didn’t feel confident,“ Christian confessed to Life & Style magazine.

According to Nodal, after his meteoric rise to fame, he started “Hanging out with people I didn’t know and ending up in weird places,” he said. After putting his life and career in perspective, the 23-year-old Mexican singer decided to flip the switch and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

After meeting some of his idols, Christian also realized that they still focused only on worldly things, and he started questioning the lack of substance and deep conversations. “I thought they were empty. The conversations were so superficial that I asked: ‘Am I the only crazy person who suffers from an existential crisis because I’m constantly analyzing every step I take and how I treat others?’“

The statements come after Christian Nodal announced he and Belinda were breaking up. “To all of my fans and press friends, I want to share that we’ve decided to end our engagement and our relationship, taking the best of the other,” he wrote.

“We’re very grateful to you to have accompanied us during this time. I ask for respect over the decision we have made, where each of us will live their process of separation in their own way, always wishing the other the best due to the happy and trying moments we experienced together. I respectfully inform the press that I won’t be engaging with this topic further. Sending you lots of love,” Nodal concluded.