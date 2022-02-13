Belinda and Christian Nodal confirm their break-up

Christian Nodal and Belinda have announced their split. Nodal shared the news through an Instagram story, asking for respect during this difficult time and informing the media that he wouldn’t be engaging in questions at this time.

©Christian Nodal



Nodal wrote a heartfelt message announcing their break up.

“To all of my fans and press friends, I want to share that we’ve decided to end our engagement and our relationship, taking the best of the other,” wrote Nodal. “We’re very grateful to you to have accompanied us during this time. I ask for respect over the decision we have made, where each of us will live their process of separation in their own way, always wishing the other the best due to the happy and trying moments we experienced together. I respectfully inform the press that I won’t be engaging with this topic further. Sending you lots of love. Nodal.”

As of this writing, Belinda hasn’t made any statements addressing the break-up.

Infobae reports that Nodal has been having a tough time with the break-up, canceling the release of a new song and his tour.

Nodal and Belinda got engaged last year in May, in a lavish dinner in a restaurant in Spain. By then, they’d been dating for only a few months. The couple announced their engagement through Instagram, with Nodal giving Belinda an engagement ring estimated to have a worth of $3 million. “Ladies and gentlemen… Belinda Peregrin Schull just made me the luckiest man in the world,” he captioned the post.