Christian Nodal and Cazzu’s daughter Inti meets the ocean for the first time

Christian Nodal and Cazzu are basking in the happiness of parenthood with their daughter, Inti. Since becoming first-time parents, the family has been experiencing many “firsts” together. Most recently, they introduced Inti to the ocean. Nodal shared adorable pictures of the experience on a luxury boat, and baby Inti looked blissful. Nodal captioned one of the photos he shared on his Instagram Story, “My little sunshine met the sea.”

©@nodal



Nodal and Cazzu’s daughter Inti

A proud dad, Nodal shared an adorable photo of his seven-month-old baby, looking like a professional baby model staring at the camera with a shy smile. Baby Inti is already becoming a fashionista, and for her trip to the sea, she rocked a pricey item from Burberry Kids. She wore a white shirt with the Thomas Bear logo from the exclusive children’s collection.

Inti wasn’t the only one looking fashionable. Nodal shared another photo of himself on the boat, rocking a hip black and white outfit. The “mariacheño” singer showed off his weight loss, looking fit and healthy.

Before their weekend amidst the waves, Nodal posted a selfie taken by his Argentine queen. They showed off the fire that still exists after having a baby with Nodal embracing Cazzu around the waist. He wore a burgundy t-shirt while the rapper rocked a red lace camisole.

Inti will celebrate her first birthday in September, and we can expect the singers to go all out for her celebration. In a recent interview with Billboard, the Latin GRAMMYs winner shares some of his feelings about fatherhood. “It’s like your life becomes a movie, and you become the protagonist, obviously, and you realize that your whole life you were the supporting actor, and there’s the (real) protagonist, the one who arrived,” he said.



“It’s a very precious feeling,” Nodal continued. “I can’t describe what it feels like to wake up and sleep with her. I recently finished a show in San Diego, and I remembered those times when I used to come down alone and felt sad or had complications, and now, coming down with the stroller and seeing the baby there, I felt like life was a 360, in a precious and complete package, all beautiful,” the “Adiós Amor” said with a smile.