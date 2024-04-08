Alessandra de Osma introduced her third child on Instagram: ‘You came to complete our family’

HOLA, baby Alexia! Alessandra de Osma officially introduced her and Prince Christian of Hanover’s third child last month. The royal mom of three took to her personal Instagram on March 3 to share a picture of one of her newborn’s hands.

“Welcome to the world Alexia 🤍,” Alessandra wrote alongside the sweet snapshot (translated to English). “Three weeks ago you came to complete our family. We love you infinitely 💫.”

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece congratulated Alessandra on her family’s new addition, commenting on the post: “Congratulations ❤❤❤❤!”

HOLA! Spain confirmed in mid-February that Alessandra and Christian had welcomed a baby girl. A photo of presumably the ﻿newborn’s feet was included in a “February photo dump 🤍” on Alessandra’s Instagram.

In addition to Alexia, the fashion designer and Princess Caroline’s stepson are also parents to﻿ twins Nicolas and Sofia, who were born in 2020.

Months after becoming a first-time mom, Alessandra told HOLA! Fashion that her “life now revolves around” her son and daughter. “I spend much more time at home than before to be able to enjoy every second of them,” she said.

Alessandra has previously admitted to HOLA! that motherhood has taught her “to be a stronger woman in every way.” She added, “Also because we can’t control everything and... Above all, I have learned a lot about unconditional love.”

Alessandra and Christian have been married since 2017. Last month, she marked 15 years with her Prince. Alongside a black-and-white of the two of them, Alessandra penned: “15 years together.. Happy anniversary ❤️ (was a few days ago).”