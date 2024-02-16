Princess Caroline’s stepson and Alessandra de Osma welcome third child©Getty Images
Princess Caroline’s stepson and Alessandra de Osma welcome third child

The baby has two older siblings, twins Nicolas and Sofia

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover are parents of three! The royal couple has welcomed their third child, a baby girl, according to HOLA! Spain. News of the baby’s arrival comes over two weeks after Alessandra shared pictures of her baby bump on Instagram, writing, “Still in the oven 💫.”

The pair’s newborn daughter joins their twins, Nicolas and Sofia, who were born in 2020. Months after becoming a first-time mom, Alessandra told HOLA! Fashion that her “life now revolves around” her son and daughter. She said, “I spend much more time at home than before to be able to enjoy every second of them.”

Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian have reportedly welcomed a baby girl
Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian have reportedly welcomed a baby girl

Alessandra has previously shared with HOLA! that motherhood has taught her “to be a stronger woman in every way,” adding, “Also because we can’t control everything and... Above all, I have learned a lot about unconditional love.”

Alessandra and Christian ﻿have been married since 2017. The pair tied the knot in a civil ceremony in London in 2017 and had a religious ceremony in Lima, Peru the following year.

Christian is Princess Caroline’s stepson. Prince Albert of Monaco’s sister married Christian’s father, Prince Ernst August of Hanover, in 1999. In addition to Christian, Prince Ernst August has an older son named Prince Ernst August from his first marriage, as well as a daughter, Princess Alexandra, whom he shares with Princess Caroline.

