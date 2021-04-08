Alessandra de Osma’s Instagram account revealed: See wedding photos, plus more personal snapshots

There’s a new royal to follow on Instagram! Alessandra de Osma has made her social media account, which dates back to 2013, public, according to ¡HOLA!. While the Peruvian-born royal, who goes by Sassa on the social networking service, has yet to post photos of her twins, Sofia and Nicolas, she has shared a number of snapshots over the years featuring her husband Prince Christian of Hanover, as well as pictures from her travels and royal wedding.

Scroll to see some of Alessandra’s personal Instagram photos:

The very first post

Alessandra shared her very first photo on Instagram back in July of 2013. No caption was necessary for the post that showed Alessandra dressed in summer attire, seemingly on a boat.

Royal wedding photos

One year after Christian and Alessandra exchanged vows in a religious ceremony in Lima, Peru, the Princess marked the anniversary with photos from the royal wedding, including stunning pictures of herself in her wedding gowns and a photo from inside San Pedro church, where the service took place.

Travels

Like many other social media users, Alessandra has documented her travels abroad...giving us a major case of wanderlust!

Mirror selfies

Royals, they are just like us! It seems Alessandra can’t pass up a mirror selfie.

Fashion show

The royal could not contain her excitement over her first Dior fashion show in 2016.

Photos with Prince Christian

In addition to wedding photos, Alessandra has shared images featuring her husband Prince Christian. The photos show the Princess and Princess Caroline’s stepson riding together on a moped in Greece, and hanging out with friends and family, including Christian’s brother Prince Ernst August of Hanover.