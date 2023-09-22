Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian are expecting their third child: Report

Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover’s family is reportedly growing! HOLA! Spain has learned that Princess Caroline’s stepson and the Peruvian designer are expecting their third chid together. The royal baby is said to be due in March of 2024.

©Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images



Alessandra and Christian became first-time parents in 2020 with the birth of their twins, Nicolas and Sofia. Months after welcoming her son and daughter, Alessandra told HOLA! Fashion that her “life now revolves around them.”

“I spend much more time at home than before to be able to enjoy every second of them,” she said.

Alessandra revealed to HOLA! earlier this year that motherhood has taught her “to be a stronger woman in every way.” She added, “Also because we can’t control everything and... Above all, I have learned a lot about unconditional love.”

When asked at the time if they were considering expanding their family, Alessandra said, “For now, we are fine.”

©ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images



Alessandra and Christian, who is the second son of Prince Ernst August of Hanover, have been married since 2017. The couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony in London in 2017. The following year, the Prince and his Peruvian-born wife exchanged vows in a religious ceremony held in Lima, Peru. Christian’s half-sister Princess Alexandra of Hanover and stepbrother Pierre Casiraghi, as well as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, were among the guests at the wedding.