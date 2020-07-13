Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover welcome twins: Find out their names!

And babies make four! Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover are officially parents. The royal couple welcomed their twins—a boy and a girl—named Nicolas and Sofia last Tuesday in Madrid, according to Cosas Perú. The outlet reports that Alessandra’s mother, Elizabeth Foy Vásquez, traveled to Spain for the birth of her first grandchild, or in this case grandchildren. The proud grandmother reportedly told friends “that the babies are in perfect health.” HOLA! Spain confirmed in March that Alessandra, who is known as the Princess of the Andes, was pregnant and due this summer.

©Getty Images



Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover have named their twins Nicolas and Sofia

Christian﻿, who is the second son of Prince Ernst August, head of the royal House of Hanover, married his wife in a civil ceremony in London back in 2017. Months later in March of 2018, Princess Caroline’s stepson and the Peruvian beauty exchanged vows in a religious ceremony held at the Basilica San Pedro in the bride’s native Lima, Peru. Christian’s half-sister Princess Alexandra of Hanover and stepbrother Pierre Casiraghi, as well as Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Kate Moss were among guests at the lavish celebration.

Alessandra, 32, previously told HOLA! that she planned on starting a family one day. “I think that, like many other couples, when you marry, you want to create a family,” she said last summer. “We are happy as we are for now, it’s not a short-term plan for us.”

©Getty Images



The new parents exchanged vows in a religious ceremony back in 2018

Speaking to HOLA! Fashion, the designer admitted that “family is everything” to her. Alessandra said, “Every stage of life is marked by certain dreams and, in this one that I am living now, I am very happy with what I have achieved.”

Nicolas and Sofia will have no shortage of royal playmates. Aside from the Casiraghi children, their step relatives—Prince Albert of Monaco’s sister Princess Caroline married her now-estranged husband Prince Ernst August of Hanover, 66, in 1999— the twins also have two Hanoverian royal cousins. Christian’s older brother Hereditary Prince Ernst August, 36, shares two children, Prince Welf August, born in 2019, and Princess Elisabeth, born in 2018, with his Russian wife Hereditary Princess Ekaterina.