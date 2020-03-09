Royal baby news! Princess Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover expecting first child together

Another royal baby is on the way! Our sister brand ¡HOLA! Spain has confirmed in an exclusive report that a popular royal couple will be adding a new member to the family. Princess Caroline’s stepson Prince Christian of Hanover and his beautiful wife, Peruvian designer Alessandra de Osma – known as the Princess of the Andes – will welcome their first child three years after their fairy-tale wedding. The magazine reports that the new royal baby is due this summer.

Royal baby on the way: Princess Alessandra is a designer and fashionista with her own brand Moi&Sas

The couple tied the knot in London back in 2017, celebrating a religious ceremony a year later in the bride’s hometown of San Pedro de Lima, where royals, aristocracy, and high society members flocked to attend. Christian’s stepsister Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Pierre Casiraghi, Princesses Eugenieand Beatrice and even Kate Moss were some of the guests sharing the happiness with the couple in a very glamorous royal wedding.

Prince Christian made Alessandra his Princess when they married in 2017

And now the joy is even bigger with the arrival of a baby to the family. “I think that, like many other couples, when you marry, you want to create a family,” Sassa told HOLA last summer, she said, though she admitted: “We are happy as we are for now, it’s not a short-term plan for us.”

Months later, though, it appears that the time has finally arrived for Christian and Alessandra, who met in 2005 when she was his tour guide in Peru.

The Princess of the Andes, as the Peruvian beauty is known, was spotted with her parents, entrepreneur Felipe de Osma and former model Elizabeth Foy in Madrid, where the young royals are currently based. Sassa visited some exclusive areas of the Spanish capital with her mom and was seen taking pictures of some properties’ facades, perhaps looking for a bigger place to live now that the Princess will be part of a family of three.