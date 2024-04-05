GO Campaign's Annual Gala 2023 - Arrivals©GettyImages
Suki Waterhouse confirms birth of her baby with Robert Pattinson with adorable photo

‘Welcome to the world’

By Maria Loreto -New York

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have confirmed the birth of their baby with a beautiful photo. Shared on Waterhouse’s Instagram, the photo shows her and her baby, confirming the news of the birth that had been speculated on over the past weeks.

The post shows a polaroid, with Waterhouse holding on to her baby. The newborn is bundled up in a blanket and Waterhouse is wearing a sweater and looking straight at the camera lens. “Welcome to the world angel,” reads the post, not providing any further information nor revealing any details.

The post has received a lot of love from her friends and followers, including her “Daisy Jones and the Six” co-star Camila Morrone. “Oh my goodness,” she wrote, adding some emojis.

In late March, Waterhouse and Pattinson were spotted with a baby stroller in Los Angeles. The couple was photographed while on a walk alongside Waterhouse’s mother and the baby, with Pattinson pushing the stroller.

She announced her pregnancy in November of last year, while performing in a concert in Mexico. "I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on. I’m not sure if it’s working,” she said at the time, prompting excitement from the audience once she revealed her belly.

Pattinson and Waterhouse are engaged

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been together for over five years, with the two keeping the details of their relationship private. They rarely discuss their private life with the media, but sources claim they’re engaged.

