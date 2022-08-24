Is Christian Nodal getting his face tattoos removed?

Christian Nodal has fans confused after a recent video appeared to show his face without most of his tattoos. On Tuesday, the Mexican singer shared a close-up of himself on his Instagram story and the only tattoo you could see was “Amor” above his eyebrow.

©Christian Nodal





He took his time amiring himself, showing off the rest of his face. It seemed like the singer liked his mostly clean slate.



©Christian Nodal





Nodal had an array of tattoos on his face, like a bag of money, a horseshoe, a flower, an x, what look like branches under his eyes, and the word “forajido” on his other eyebrow. He was most recently spotted with a pink banner across his nose.

