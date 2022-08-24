Is Christian Nodal getting his face tattoos removed?

Christian Nodal has fans confused after a recent video appeared to show his face without most of his tattoos. On Tuesday, the Mexican singer shared a close-up of himself on his Instagram story and the only tattoo you could see was “Amor” above his eyebrow.
He took his time amiring himself, showing off the rest of his face. It seemed like the singer liked his mostly clean slate.
Nodal had an array of tattoos on his face, like a bag of money, a horseshoe, a flower, an x, what look like branches under his eyes, and the word “forajido” on his other eyebrow. He was most recently spotted with a pink banner across his nose.
Brooklyn Beckham surprises Nicola Peltz with another tattoo
Check out Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s tattoo collection
Cardi B gets first face tattoo in red ink: Is this a new trend?
Noda may be thinking about removing them and just wanted to see what he would like. There have been plenty of people offering their opinion about how he looked better with them.
The singer has also shown a bit of regret about his ink. He covered up his “Beli” tattoo near his right ear, which was dedicated to his former fiancé Belinda. As noted by Remezla, they now appear to be the four suits in a deck of playing cards – a heart, a diamond, a club, and a spade.