Brooklyn Beckham surprises Nicola Peltz with another tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham is not afraid of commitment. The 23-year-old shared a new tattoo he got to surprise his wife, Nicola Peltz, that reads “Married.”
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz address ‘drama’ with Victoria and the wedding dress fiasco
What is going on with Victoria Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz?
Beckham shared the news on his Instagram stories, where he shared a photo of his new tattoo. In it, he tagged his tattoo artist and Peltz, writing “Surprised my baby,” and an emoji with heart eyes on it.
Beckham has a few tattoos inspired by his wife. Earlier this year, he tattooed his wedding vows on his arm, and before, he’d tattoed the name of Peltz’s great grandmother, and his wife’s eyes on the back of his neck. In the case of Peltz, she has his name tattooed on her back.
Peltz and Beckham married earlier this year, in a lavish wedding in Palm Springs, Florida that was attended by some of the richest people in the world. While the two continue to go strong, Page Six recently reported that Peltz and Victoria Beckham “can’t stand each other.” “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous,” said the source, who’s reportedly close to the family.
“Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together,” said a source from Palm Beach, the home of Peltz’s family. “There is a very deliberate move orchestrated by Nicola and her mom and funded by Nelson. There is a reason why Brooklyn and Nicola are now ‘Peltz Beckham.’ It’s all about branding,” said the source. “I think that Nicola and her mom come up with ideas, Nelson can fund anything and he says yes! But for David and Victoria, it has to have some substance.”
Despite the rumors that have been swirling, Brooklyn Beckham made it clear that everything is going well with his family. “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good,” he said to Variety.