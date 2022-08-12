Brooklyn Beckham surprises Nicola Peltz with another tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham is not afraid of commitment. The 23-year-old shared a new tattoo he got to surprise his wife, Nicola Peltz, that reads “Married.”

©Brooklyn Beckham



Brooklyn Beckham showed off his new tattoo.

Beckham shared the news on his Instagram stories, where he shared a photo of his new tattoo. In it, he tagged his tattoo artist and Peltz, writing “Surprised my baby,” and an emoji with heart eyes on it.

Beckham has a few tattoos inspired by his wife. Earlier this year, he tattooed his wedding vows on his arm, and before, he’d tattoed the name of Peltz’s great grandmother, and his wife’s eyes on the back of his neck. In the case of Peltz, she has his name tattooed on her back.

Peltz and Beckham married earlier this year, in a lavish wedding in Palm Springs, Florida that was attended by some of the richest people in the world. While the two continue to go strong, Page Six recently reported that Peltz and Victoria Beckham “can’t stand each other.” “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous,” said the source, who’s reportedly close to the family.