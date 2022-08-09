What is going on with Victoria Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz?

Rumors of a feud between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz make us wonder if we are witnessing a real-life take on the 2005 film Monster-in-Law. According to Page Six, the former Spice Girl and her new daughter-in-law are not living like one happy family. “Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together,” a trustworthy source told the publication.

“It’s pretty obvious there’s an issue between the two families. Everybody needs to find their place. They’re just not quite connecting yet,” the insider said.

Victoria’s son Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 28, are leaning more toward the Beckhams’ business ventures rather than following the footsteps of the actress’s mom and dad, Claudia and Nelson Peltz.

“There is a very deliberate move orchestrated by Nicola and her mom and funded by Nelson. There is a reason why Brooklyn and Nicola are now ‘Peltz Beckham.’ It’s all about branding,” the source said. “I think that Nicola and her mom come up with ideas, Nelson can fund anything, and he says yes! But for David and Victoria, it has to have some substance.”

“The Beckhams are quite old-fashioned. They believe everyone should make their way up in the world,” another source said. “Although they’ll always give their kids a leg up in terms of support and endorsement, they famously made Brooklyn work in a cafe to teach him about work ethic and to get some values. They were really keen to support his passion for photography, so they helped him get internships; then he got into cooking, and they’ve supported that.”

“There are cultural differences between the two families,” the insider added. “The Peltzes may have thought, [the Beckhams’] ‘will be easy.’ The Beckhams are just a pop star and a footballer, but they’ve been doing this for 25 years — they’re very astute,” said the person, adding, “They can’t be controlled with the Peltz money.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the know in a traditional Jewish ceremony held at the bride’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The so-called wedding of the year welcomed over 400 guests, including Marc Anthony and his new girlfriend Nadia Ferreira, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Snoop Dogg, and many more.