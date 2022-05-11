Nicola Peltz shows off her HUGE diamond wedding band and upgraded engagement ring

Nicola Peltz is making sure we all get a good look at her absolutely massive engagement ring and wedding band following her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham last month.

On Tuesday, May 10, the actress shared a series of selfies on her Instagram page, showing off not only her upgraded engagement ring, but the diamond wedding band that matches it perfectly. She didn’t even try to hide the fact that her selfie session was for the purpose of showing off her new jewelry, simply captioning the post, “The ring” with a smiling emoji with one tear under it’s eye.

“The ring” Peltz is showing off is two diifferent peices: her wedding band, which is an emerald cut diamond eternity ring, plus her new engagement ring, which features a massive oval-cut diamond flanked tapered baguettes.

Nicola’s new husband also appeared in one of the photos, placing his head over his wife’s shoulder while flashing the tattoos on his arm as they both looked into the mirror.

Brooklyn proposed to his now-wife in July 2020. At the time, he asked for her hand in marriage with a more subtle engagement ring: an emerald-cut diamond solitaire with a pavé band.

Peltz and Beckham said “I do” on April 9 in a Palm Beach, Florida ceremony with both of their families present. The wedding took place at Peltz’s family estate and with three oceanfront tents for the event.

According to reports from PEOPLE, the couple had a traditional Jewish wedding with Nicola’s grandmother serving as her maid of honor. The couple recited their own vows in front of their nearly 600 guests and a rabbi.

Judging from Peltz’ latest post showing off her ring, it seems like the last month has been nothing but wedded bliss.