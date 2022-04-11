Natalia Bryant shows the glamorous gown she wore for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding

Natalia Bryant was among the guests that witnessed the union between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach over the weekend. The eldest daughter of Vanessa Bryant and late NBA star Kobe Bryant took to social media to share her glamorous gown.

“Had the most amazing time this weekend celebrating the love of two of the sweetest people I know,” she captioned the post. “Nicola and Brooklyn, thank you so much for having me. You two are so incredibly loved.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the know in a traditional Jewish ceremony held at the bride’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The so-called wedding of the year welcomed over 400 guests, including Marc Anthony and his new girlfriend Nadia Ferrera, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Snoop Dogg, and many more.

The newlyweds‘ famous parents — businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner and former soccer player David Beckham and his wife, singer, songwriter, fashion designer, and television personality Victoria Beckham — helped the lovebirds with their multi-day celebration.

According to People, guests arrived on Friday, April 8, to enjoy a welcome cocktail party and joined the Saturday afternoon’s wedding and reception.

The source also said that David Blaine performed during the cocktail hour, while Marc Anthony performed four songs during the reception. “The stage literally rotated around, and there he was!” says the source.