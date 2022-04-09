Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz are celebrating their wedding this weekend. The lavish event is taking place in Montsorrel, in Palm Beach, Florida, at the home of Nicola’s parents. Nicola’s dad is Nelson Peltz, one of the richest investors in the country. Their family home is a 44,000-square-foot oceanfront mansion, valued at $123 million.

According to Page Six, the event will be hosted by David Beckham, who’s rumored to be taking his duties seriously, packing surprises for guests, all in hopes of delivering a memorable evening. The guest list is still unconfirmed, but it’s rumored to be packed with a-listers from across all industries, from music, to acting, to celebrity chefs. Check out some of the evening’s guests: