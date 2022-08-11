Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz address ‘drama’ with Victoria and the wedding dress fiasco

There have been reports of ongoing drama between Victoria Beckham and her son Brooklyn Beckham’s new wife, Nicola Peltz, but the young newlyweds are setting the record straight. In a recent interview with Variety, the couple brought up the rumors and even addressed the wedding dress fiasco.

A Page Six insider previously told the outlet there is a “cold war” between the mother and daughter-in-law. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” the source said. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.” In a separate story, the outlet said the drama extended outside the mother and daughter-in-law to the two families, “Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together,” the ”trusted” source said.

However, in an interview with Variety, Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son claimed that “everyone gets along.” “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good,” he explained.

As for where all the rumors started? It all seems to go back to the wedding. A Page Six insider had previously said the daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Pelt, didn’t want Victoria, “to be any part of the planning, and she wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.”



Nicola addressed the drama in the same interview, saying people ran with the wedding dress fiasco. It was first reported that she was going to wear a dress made by her fashion designer mother-in-law, but Nicole walked down the aisle in a custom Valentino Courtier gown instead. “I was going to, and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” the actress said. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that,” the 27-year-old continued.

