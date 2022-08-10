Lance Armstrong’s sweet tribute to new wife Anna Hansen after dreamy wedding in France: See Pics

Lance Armstrong is excited to share the good news with his new wife Anna Hansen! The couple had a dreamy wedding in France following their longtime relationship, making the official announcement and sharing some sweet photos of the special day.

Taking place at Château La Coste, the couple invited their closest friends and family members for the celebration, with the athlete describing it as the “best day ever.”

The pair started their romance in 2008 when they started dating, and went on to make their engagement public in 2017. Now Lance is writing an emotional note for her wife, praising her for her support after experiencing some difficult moments in his professional life.

“Married the love of my life Anna Hansen Armstrong,” Lance wrote. “So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears.”

He continued, “Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you.” Lance also declared that he couldn’t be happier for his family, “It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family.”