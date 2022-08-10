Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Suppose your dream is to move to Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in the Westside region of Los Angeles, California. In that case, you might be able to buy Ben Affleck’s mansion for $30 million. The 49-year-old actor listed the home he purchased in 2018 to continue building a new life in Beverly Hills alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez.
Ben purchased the property for $19 million to be close to the kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10. According to TMZ, Affleck began moving things in June, when five moving trucks were seen parked outside.
