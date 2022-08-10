Happy Birthday Kylie Jenner: A look at her biggest achievements so far!

Kylie Jenner is turning 25! The reality star, mother, entrepreneur and beauty mogul is the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. And while her siblings have gained fame and success in their own fields, Kylie has proven to be an inspiration for many, always looking for more business opportunities to expand her empire, setting trends, and showing her passion for fashion and makeup.

Diving into the beauty industry at 17, Kylie’s impact was undeniable with the launch of her Lip Kits back in November 2015. Successfully entering the market and following up with eyeshadows, lip gloss and highlighters.

Kylie was also described as the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2018. Which was no surprise, as by this time the entrepreneur had been partnering with big brands and reaching a bigger audience. Now Kylie is officially the second-richest member of the famous family, following her sister Kim Kardashian.

Her social media numbers continued to grow, with an impressive 300 million followers, making history as the first woman to reach this number on the popular platform, and currently having 365 million followers.

Kris Jenner is sharing an emotional message to celebrate her daughter’s birthday, including a series of childhood photos over the years. “You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!!” Kris wrote.

“I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always. You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl!” the momager concluded.