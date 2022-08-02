Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is an independent girl! The reality star and beauty mogul recently revealed that her firstborn takes care of her outfits. “She doesnt let me dress her anymore,” Jenner wrote alongside a throwback photo from 2020.

The 24-year-old businesswoman also shared other memories of her 4-year-old daughter rocking different outfits.

©Kylie Jenner



Kylie Jenner reveals her daughter Stormi is dressing herself

Stormi’s closet is fantastic! Earlier this year, Kylie shared a glimpse of the organized space. “My favorites spaces in my kid’s rooms + new @kyliebaby 🤍,” the mom of two captioned the Instagram video.

In addition to Stormi, Jenner shares a baby boy with Travis Scott. After giving birth to her son, she took to social media to open up about the mental and physical challenges she faced after giving birth.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she wrote. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually; it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

Adding, “It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today, but I’m here, and I’m feeling better. … I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”