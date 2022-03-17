Kylie Jenner opens up about her postpartum struggles: ‘It hasn’t been easy on me’

Kylie Jenner opens up about her postpartum struggles, six weeks after welcoming her new baby Wolf, revealing that her experience has not been the easiest.

“I just want to say that my postpartum has not been easy,” Kylie said in a video posted on Instagram Stories, “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

In the clip, Kylie can be seen walking on a treadmill and talking to her fans and followers on social media. She also says that postpartum depression can affect a new mom in many different ways, and it’s not easy “mentally, physically, spiritually.“

The reality star and entrepreneur wanted to share her experience and says it’s important for her to show her struggles and her reality.

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other mom’s going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us. But it hasn’t been easy on me either. It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that,” Kylie said.

She also wants new moms to know that “It’s okay not to be okay,” as she realized she was “putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy‘ and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even psychically, just mentally after birth.“