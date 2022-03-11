See the sweet moment Stormi crashes Kylie Jenner’s first IG video as a mother of two

Now that she’s a mother of two, it’s gonna be hard for Kylie Jenner to have any alone time.

On Thursday, March 10, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul returned to Instagram to post her first video since welcoming her second child with Travis Scott, 5-week-old Wolf Webster. While the 24-year-old didn’t reference her newborn in the clip, she couldn’t help but reference his older sister, 4-year-old Stormi Webster.

As the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is recording herself to promote her new makeup products, her daughter promptly interrupted the party, making for an adorable moment.

“Okay so I know, I’ve been M.I.A. for a while,” Jenner says before acknowledging her little one. “Stormi wants to be in this,” she continues as the toddler makes her way closer.

In another clip, Stormi climbs from the backseat of the car onto her mom, poking her head into the view of the camera.

“Get out of here,” Jenner teases. “Let me do this for two seconds.”

That’s when Stormi shows how well-behaved she is, sweetly responding, “Okay!” and letting her mom do her thing.

This adorable interaction marks Jenner’s post first video on social media since giving birth last month. She and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, son Wolf, on February 2.

The reality star revealed her son’s name on her Instagram Story on February 11, posting a black slide that simply read “Wolf Webster” with a heart emoji. She previously shared the first glimpse at her son on February 6, when she posted a black-and-white photo of his hand.