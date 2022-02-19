Is Kourtney Kardashian expecting a baby with Travis Barker? Ellen DeGeneres thinks she might be

Ellen DeGeneres is good friends with the Kardashians; therefore, every time she says anything juicy —whether it is a joke or not — people will take it as a fact. During Kris Jenner’s recent visit to Ellen’s show, DeGeneres insinuated that another Kardashian was pregnant and that Jenner’s 12th grandchild won’t come from Kendall Jenner.

Ellen’s comment sparked speculation that Kourtney, 42, might be expecting a baby with her soon-to-be husband, Travis Barker.

©@glencocoforhair



Is Kourtney Kardashian expecting a baby with Travis Barker?

During the conversation with Ellen, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch opened about her daughter, Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott’s newborn son, Wolf Webster. “He’s so cute. It’s amazing. I was in the hospital when he was born,” Kris gushed. “It was me, Kylie and Travis because they have rules and regulations now so you can only have so many people. Back in the day, I had like 15 people when I was giving birth, it was like a party. But now it’s very controlled. When he came out, it’s like, ‘There’s Stormi being born all over again.’”

She went on to talk about Wolf’s birthday, saying, “That’s always been Kylie’s angel number. A friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth, it was so weird. She’s had the necklace for like 5 years!”