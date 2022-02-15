Olympic medalist Simone Biles said ‘yes’ to boyfriend, Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles would be walking —or jumping— down the aisle! The four-time Olympic gold medalist said “yes” to her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, after proposing on Valentine’s Day. The 24-year-old gymnast took to social media to announce the exciting news revealing that it was “THE EASIEST YES.”

Simone shared a series of photos showing the beautiful moment. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you,” she added. “You’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

The breathtaking photos show a close-up of her stunning oval-shaped diamond sparkler. According to Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, the rock could be between seven to nine carats. Although Luker did not design Simone’s ring, she can use her good eye and expertise to share some details.

“The center oval cut diamond looks approximately 7-9 carats and set in platinum, a naturally white metal, which makes the diamonds sparkle even brighter,” exclaimed Jenny. “There are also micro pavé diamonds around the thin platinum band. I would estimate this ring costs $325,000. An oval-cut diamond elongates the finger and it is also the diamond shape that Travis Barker selected when he recently proposed to Kourtney Kardashian,” the expert told via email to HOLA! USA.

“Simone Biles’ oval diamond engagement ring in a diamond-encrusted solitaire setting illustrates one of the biggest engagement ring trends of 2022: oval diamonds,” The Knot Senior Fashion & Beauty Editor, Shelley Brown, told HOLA! USA.