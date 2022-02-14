Taking advantage of the celebration, the Los Angeles Rams safety proposed to his girlfriend on the field
Super Bowl: Take a look at Taylor Rapp’s marriage proposal after winning with the Rams

By Monica Tirado -Miami
Right after the Los Angeles Rams were crowned the winners of the Super Bowl LVI, Taylor Rapp asked his girlfriend, Danielle Johnson, to marry him. The 24-year-old safety knelt before her while taking out a small box containing the ring.

After saying “yes” to her boyfriend, they hugged while some of his teammates, family members, and friends celebrated the proposal. Rapp’s gesture reminded us of when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got engaged to his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, at Super Bowl LIV in February 2020, right on the field after winning the Super Bowl.

A video of Rapp’s marriage proposal was shared on the Los Angeles Rams’ Twitter account along with the following message: “MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT!” referring to the ring that the winners received from the NFL..

Rapp joined the Rams in 2019 from Washington, and this is his first Super Bowl championship. He and his team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

According to the News Channel 8 site, with this achievement, the Rams became the second team in history to win a Super Bowl in their stadium. The first team was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season..

