Rams player Van Jefferson welcomes second baby two hours after Super Bowl win

Some LA Rams fans were afraid Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend would go into labor during the Super Bowl and take him out of the game, and while that didn’t happen, another player became a father for the second time just hours after the team’s big win.

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson and his wife, Samaria Jefferson, welcomed their second baby together on Sunday evening, after Samaria went into labor during the Super Bowl.

The baller posted a picture to his Instagram Story after winning the big game, showing himself laying in a bed while holding his newborn baby boy in his arms.

The couple, who are high school sweethearts, are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Bella.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI, Samaria told The Athletic that she was ready if their second child was born ahead of his Feb. 17 due date.

“I’m feeling pretty good — I’m definitely feeling 40 weeks [pregnant],” she told the outlet. “I’m definitely feeling the pressure and the pain. Nerves for Van, nerves for our family — but it’s okay.”

She continued, “Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday and I’m going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn’t break. I am 100 percent going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything. I will be 40 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, supporting my husband 100 percent.”

©Van Jefferson





Samaria did attend the game, but she left SoFi Stadium on a stretcher after going into labor, a team spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. According to reports from The Athletic, Samaria told the Rams support staff and her family not to tell Van if she went into labor during the game, something her husband was against.

“He is going to play. He is going to keep playing,” she said. “I said, ‘You play, I’ll see you at the hospital afterwards.’ That’s what it is. I will never take that moment away from him.”