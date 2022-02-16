Simone Biles: all about the engagement ring valued at more than 300 thousand dollars

Simon Biles had a very special Valentine's Day. On Monday, the Olympic medalist was in for a big surprise when her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, got down on one knee to pop the big question. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote on Instagram Tuesday along with a series of photos of the proposal, and a video of the incredible ring that her fiance carefully chose and helped design.

The ring was designed by ZoFrost and has a large three carat oval diamond set in pavé with 35 small diamonds around the ring. According to the Daily Mail, it is of high quality with F color and VVVS2 clarity.



What makes this ring more special is that Jonathan didn't just come to the jewelry store to choose one of the pieces for sale. The jewler revealed on Instagram, “he and I started the process together a few months ago to select the perfect diamond for Simone that was handpicked by Jonathan.” Zofrost and Johnathon are also friends, and he made sure every detail he wanted was on the ring. "He wanted to add a special detail by adding a halo around the oval diamond," the jeweler said on Instagram.

The groom was thankful for the perfectly designed ring and thanked his jeweler, "ZoForst, you excelled with this piece, brother, you made the night more special." Although they did not reveal the price of the jewel, several average estimates that it exceeds 300 thousand dollars.