Simone Biles: all about the engagement ring valued at more than 300 thousand dollars

Simon Biles had a very special Valentine's Day. On Monday, the Olympic medalist was in for a big surprise when her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, got down on one knee to pop the big question. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote on Instagram Tuesday along with a series of photos of the proposal, and a video of the incredible ring that her fiance carefully chose and helped design.
The ring was designed by ZoFrost and has a large three carat oval diamond set in pavé with 35 small diamonds around the ring. According to the Daily Mail, it is of high quality with F color and VVVS2 clarity.
What makes this ring more special is that Jonathan didn't just come to the jewelry store to choose one of the pieces for sale. The jewler revealed on Instagram, “he and I started the process together a few months ago to select the perfect diamond for Simone that was handpicked by Jonathan.” Zofrost and Johnathon are also friends, and he made sure every detail he wanted was on the ring. "He wanted to add a special detail by adding a halo around the oval diamond," the jeweler said on Instagram.
The groom was thankful for the perfectly designed ring and thanked his jeweler, "ZoForst, you excelled with this piece, brother, you made the night more special." Although they did not reveal the price of the jewel, several average estimates that it exceeds 300 thousand dollars.
Jewelry designer Mark Broumand (who did not design Simone's ring) said, “Simone's ring appears to feature a very large plump oval cut center diamond between 6-8 carats set in a micropavé band. The ring features round diamonds studded on all three sides of the band in a domed shape as well as the center basket. Oval shaped diamonds are having a major resurgence as seen on Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Ariana Grande. This style is modern, sophisticated, and super brilliant! I would estimate this ring costs approximately $300,000.”
Happiness you can see
Simone posted her engagement photos on social media, and the messages of well wishes and congratulations have been pouring in ever since. It is still too early for the couple to choose a wedding date, but it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated of the year.
Simon and Johnathon met in 2020, and struck up a friendship through social media. Little by little they fell in love and in August of that year the Olympic champion published the first photo of her with him. Together they lived through the pandemic and the challenges in their careers, now the 24 and 26-year-olds are determined to spend the future side by side.