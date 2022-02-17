Kris Jenner opens up about being by Kylie’s side while she gave birth to baby Wolf

Kris Jenner made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, February 15 for an interview that is set to air Tuesday, April 5.

During her conversation with Ellen, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch opens about her daughter, Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott’s newborn son, Wolf Webster.

Kris talks about the baby’s angelic birthday, 2/2/22, revealing what led to him being born on such a unique date. The 11-time grandmother also shares that she was in the delivery room with the new parents and says that baby Wolf looks exactly like his older sister, 4-year-old Stormi.

“He’s so cute. It’s amazing. I was in the hospital when he was born,” Kris gushed. “It was me, Kylie and Travis because they have rules and regulations now so you can only have so many people. Back in the day, I had like 15 people when I was giving birth, it was like a party. But now it’s very controlled. When he came out, it’s like, ‘There’s Stormi being born all over again.’”

She went on to talk about Wolf’s birthday, saying, “That’s always been Kylie’s angel number. A friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth, it was so weird. She’s had the necklace for like 5 years!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the momager also teases who she hopes has the next baby in her always-growing family, saying it’d “be nice” if it was Kendall Jenner.

“She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby,” added the momager. “I think she would eventually love to have a baby.”

For the full interview with Kris Jenner, tune in to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, April 5.