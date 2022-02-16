Kanye West shares a picture of Kim Kardashian after taking accountability for jarring posts

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West has been on an Instagram posting spree for the last couple of days with most of his content surrounding Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship. After going on a rampage about Pete, Ye leaked alleged text messages from Kim worried about Pete’s safety. “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the text message read.

A conversation surrounding Kanye’s actions towards Kim began to take place online with many calling them a form of abuse and harassment. On Tuesday morning the rapper shared a photo on Instagram taking “accountability” for his jarring posts. However, just a few hours later, Ye is back to his confusing posts, sharing a photo of Kim. “VISION OH SORRY ALL CAPS IS BACK FOR THE THE PEOPLE THATS ALL CAP” he wrote in the caption.

©Kanye West





Ye has been deleting his Instagram posts but at this time, his post-taking accountability is still up. “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me,” he wrote.

The Donda Academy founder continued, “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

©Kanye West





While Ye took accountability, the rapper has made it clear he will stop at nothing to get his family back. An attorney for Kim previously stated in court documents obtained by E! News that “there is no possibility of saving the marriage.”

Plus, his actions have pushed Kim and her new boo Pete closer together. After the rapper released a diss track with The Game called “Eazy” a source told Page Six the Saturday Night Live star found it “hilarious.” “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye sings in the song. “The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer,” the insider said at the time.

What Kim is experiencing can be frightening and shouldn’t be overlooked just because they are celebrities. A source recently told E! News Kim “wants to make sure that nobody is put in danger.” “Kim is very strong and will get through this,” they added.

To make the relationship even stronger, the comedian has the seal of approval from Kim’s family, who has all pretty much unfollowed the singer on social media. Except for Kris Jenner who is probably using it to see what the rapper is up to. A source told E! News, “Pete is getting close with Kim’s family and they really like him.” “They just want Kim to be happy and he has made her very happy,” they added.